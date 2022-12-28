Wed, 28 Dec 2022

U.S. stocks trade sideways Tuesday, U.S. dollar mixed despite higher Treasury yields

NEW YORK, New York - Sellers were in charge during low-volume post-Christmas trading on Wall Street on Tuesday."Higher Treasury yields ...

UK says Q3 economy fell 0.3%, surprising officials

LONDON, England: The Office for National Statistics gas reported that between July and September, the UK economy contracted by more ...

Irish company to link gamblers in two American states

TRENTON, New JERSEY: Beginning 1st January, online poker players in New Jersey and Michigan will be able to compete against ...

Bombardier CEO concerned over Boeing Canadian defense contract

MONTREAL, Canada: Eric Martel, Chief Executive of Bombardier, has publicly expressed his concern over Canadian plans to purchase reconnaissance jets ...

Chance of carpet fire causes recall of 140,000 Chevrolet Bolt

DETROIT, Michigan: General Motors has announced a recall of 140,000 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles in North America due to carpets ...

Italy's new airlines to sell stake to Germany's Lufthansa

ROME, Italy: Italy's new right-wing government is reported to be planning to sell a stake in the successor of the ...

Officials: NY University official arrested for theft of $3.4 million

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Cindy Tappe, former New York University finance director, has been indicted for allegedly defrauding the ...

Investigation Opens After Iranian Found Dead in French River

Lyon, France - French authorities were Tuesday investigating as suicide the drowning of an Iranian man in the southeastern city ...

Southwest Cancels More Flights, Draws Federal Investigation

dallas - Southwest Airlines scrubbed thousands of flights again Tuesday in the aftermath of the massive winter storm that wrecked ...

Klay Thompson scores 29 as Warriors hold off Hornets

Klay Thompson had a game-high 29 points, Jonathan Kuminga hit three key late hoops and the Golden State Warriors survived ...

NFL overturns suspensions for Rams, Broncos players

One day after the NFL suspended Denver Broncos defensive end Randy Gregory and Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi ...

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov blames US for Ukraine crisis

New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): The United States is responsible for the Ukraine crisis as America seeks to reap ...

