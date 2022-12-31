Sat, 31 Dec 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Salt Lake City Sun.

More Information
41
Cloudy in Salt Lake City

Business

Section
U.S. stocks see out year with across-the-board losses

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street saw out the year on Friday with all the major indices plummeting before ...

Toyota vehicle output in November reaches 830,000, up 1.5%

TOKYO, Japan: Toyota reported an increase of 1.5 percent rise in its worldwide vehicle output, reaching a new record of ...

Stocks in Asia in lackluster end to year

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks were mixed on Friday, the last trading day of 2022.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was ...

Some 14,000 without electricity as vandals attack Washington station

TACOMA, Washington: The Pierce County Sheriff's Department has said that three electrical substations were vandalized in Tacoma, Washington, leaving thousands ...

U.S. stock markets finally crank up, Nasdaq jumps more than 2 percent

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks finally hit their straps Thursday after struggling for most of the week."We were ...

Apple Japan hit with $98 billion back taxes

TOKYO, Japan: The Nikkei newspaper has reported that Apple's Japan unit has been charged with back taxes of $97 million, ...

United States

Section
Senators look for another win on Red Wings' ice

Drake Batherson and Alex DeBrincat haven't cooled off since the Ottawa Senators' last visit to Detroit. The Senators will visit ...

Reports: Diamondbacks agree to deal with 3B Evan Longoria

The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a one-year deal with veteran third baseman Evan Longoria, according to multiple reports on ...

U.S. stocks suffer worst year since 2008

sWASHINGTON, 30th December 2022 (WAM) -- U.S. stocks were down Friday afternoon, on track for their worst annual losses since ...

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian Air Defenses Stronger Than Ever

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that Ukraine continues to endure and repel waves of Russian air attacks and that ...

Still no Lamar Jackson as playoff-bound Ravens welcome Steelers

Another week, another game Lamar Jackson will watch from the sidelines. The former league MVP was ruled out for a ...

Blues chasing playoff picture ahead of first meeting with rival Wild

The St. Louis Blues have earned points in eight of their last nine games, but they are still playing catch-up ...

Movie Review

Something Wild (1961)
Something Wild (1961) [Blu-Ray]