Tue, 03 Jan 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Salt Lake City Sun.

More Information
31
Light Snow in Salt Lake City

Business

Section
US medical community braces for January price increases

WASHINGTON D.C.: According to healthcare research firm 3 Axis Advisors, during January, historically the month when drugmakers raise prices, pharmaceutical ...

Reflecting anti-oil climate, only one bid received for Alaska oil lease

WASHINGTON D.C.: In the first federal auction in the Alaska region in more than five years, the US government received ...

Hackers who stole $101 million from Bangladesh Bank in 2016 still not identified

DHAKA, Bangladesh - A Dhaka court has postponed submitting the investigation report in a case filed over a $101 million ...

Taiwan pledges to remain leader thru chip production at major plants

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (TSMC), began mass production this week of its most advanced chips3-nanometre technology in ...

Mistrust of auto companies makes US Senator say pause EV tax credits

WASHINGTON, D.C.: US Senator Joe Manchin, the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee chairman, said this week that the US ...

All US House staff members told to remove TikTok from devices

WASHINGTON D.C.: According to the US House of Representative's administrative arm, popular Chinese video app TikTok has been banned from ...

United States

Section
LeBron James scores 43 as Lakers avenge loss to Hornets

Lebron James churned out another stellar performance with 43 points and 11 rebounds to carry the Los Angeles Lakers to ...

UP govt inks MoUs worth Rs 18,590 cr with UAE based companies

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh government signed a Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with six UAE-based companies ...

Steven Stamkos seeks goal No. 500 as Lightning visit Blackhawks

Merriment and milestones have been scarce for the Chicago Blackhawks this season. Entering Tuesday's visit from the Tampa Bay Lightning, ...

Tua Tagovailoa not a QB option for Dolphins in Week 18

With a playoff berth on the line, coach Mike McDaniel said the Miami Dolphins will start either Teddy Bridgewater or ...

North Korea fires powerful military official Pak Jong Chon

Pyongyang [North Korea], January 3 (ANI): North Korea removed the second most powerful military official, Pak Jong Chon, Reuters reported ...

US Not Discussing Nuclear Exercises With South Korea, Biden Says

Seoul, South Korea - President Joe Biden says the United States is not discussing holding joint nuclear exercises with its ...

Movie Review

1917