Wed, 04 Jan 2023

Tesla and Apple drop sharply, Nasdaq Composite loses 80 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks kicked off 2023 with falls across the board Tuesday. Early gains turned to ...

Tourism hub Dubai ends 30 percent alcohol tax

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Dubai ended its 30 percent tax on alcohol sales and made its required liquor licenses free ...

US medical community braces for January price increases

WASHINGTON D.C.: According to healthcare research firm 3 Axis Advisors, during January, historically the month when drugmakers raise prices, pharmaceutical ...

Reflecting anti-oil climate, only one bid received for Alaska oil lease

WASHINGTON D.C.: In the first federal auction in the Alaska region in more than five years, the US government received ...

Hackers who stole $101 million from Bangladesh Bank in 2016 still not identified

DHAKA, Bangladesh - A Dhaka court has postponed submitting the investigation report in a case filed over a $101 million ...

Taiwan pledges to remain leader thru chip production at major plants

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (TSMC), began mass production this week of its most advanced chips3-nanometre technology in ...

TTP nurtured by Pakistan army fuels insurgency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 4 (ANI): Pakistan, which nurtured Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to use it as a proxy force to advance ...

Iranian official shot on Soleimani anniversary local media

A Basij security officer was gunned down outside his house in TehranQasim Fathullahi, a local Basij commander with the Mohammad ...

US House Lawmakers Deny Kevin McCarthy Speakership on 2 Ballots

Washington - A band of arch-conservative U.S. lawmakers voted Tuesday against a fellow Republican, Kevin McCarthy, to become the next ...

As Legal Pot Grows, More Kids Sickened by Edibles at Home

The number of young children, especially toddlers, who accidentally ate marijuana-laced treats rose sharply over five years as pot became ...

Reports: Panthers talked to Jim Harbaugh

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper had a conversation -- not an interview -- with Jim Harbaugh about the team's coaching ...

L.A. Guerrillas release former world champ Huke

The Los Angeles Guerrillas and former world champion Cuyler "Huke" Garland mutually agreed to part ways Tuesday. The 23-year-old Dutch-American ...

