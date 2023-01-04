Get a daily dose of Salt Lake City Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks kicked off 2023 with falls across the board Tuesday. Early gains turned to ...
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Dubai ended its 30 percent tax on alcohol sales and made its required liquor licenses free ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: According to healthcare research firm 3 Axis Advisors, during January, historically the month when drugmakers raise prices, pharmaceutical ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: In the first federal auction in the Alaska region in more than five years, the US government received ...
DHAKA, Bangladesh - A Dhaka court has postponed submitting the investigation report in a case filed over a $101 million ...
TAIPEI, Taiwan: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (TSMC), began mass production this week of its most advanced chips3-nanometre technology in ...
Islamabad [Pakistan], January 4 (ANI): Pakistan, which nurtured Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to use it as a proxy force to advance ...
A Basij security officer was gunned down outside his house in TehranQasim Fathullahi, a local Basij commander with the Mohammad ...
Washington - A band of arch-conservative U.S. lawmakers voted Tuesday against a fellow Republican, Kevin McCarthy, to become the next ...
The number of young children, especially toddlers, who accidentally ate marijuana-laced treats rose sharply over five years as pot became ...
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper had a conversation -- not an interview -- with Jim Harbaugh about the team's coaching ...
The Los Angeles Guerrillas and former world champion Cuyler "Huke" Garland mutually agreed to part ways Tuesday. The 23-year-old Dutch-American ...