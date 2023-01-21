Sat, 21 Jan 2023

Business

Nasdaq stars as rally in U.S. stocks rolls on

NEW YORK, New York - The rally in U.S. stocks continued Friday, with the Nasdaq Composite leading the way. The ...

Mexico says BMW to expand its facilities with greater investment

MEXICO City, Mexico: Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard has said that German carmaker BMW is planning to invest in the ...

Planes nearly crash at New York's JFK airport, US investigating

NEW YORK CITY, New York: In a statement, the US Federal Aviation Administration said it will investigate an incident involving ...

As Egypt pound falls, foreign investment rushes into the country

CAIRO, Egypt: In a statement released this week, Egypt's central bank said that after the Egyptian pound sharply depreciated last ...

Fed rate jitters undermine U.S. stocks, Nasdaq slides 105 points

NEW YORK, New York - After speculating for weeks that the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin easing interest rate rises ...

In expanding ties, UAE to invest in South Korea industries

SEOUL, South Korea: South Korea's presidential office has announced that the United Arab Emirates plans to invest $30 billion in ...

United States

First North Korean Extradited to US Is Sentenced

washington - The first North Korean national ever to be extradited to the United States has been sentenced for money ...

Angels star Mike Trout deems back 'non-issue'

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout said Friday that his back injury from last season is now a "non-issue." There ...

Wings, Flyers meet as both clubs cling to playoff hopes

The Detroit Red Wings snapped a three-game losing streak on Thursday but couldn't exhale until the final buzzer. They'll look ...

From Tanks to Subsidies: The Main Topics at Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland - The World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos wrapped up Friday after a week that featured feverish discussion ...

US to label Russia's Wagner Group a criminal organization

Washington's latest move against Wagner comes after the private military company inflicted several defeats on Ukrainian forcesThe US will label ...

US, NATO Balk on Battle Tanks for Ukraine

No Leopard tanks will be given to Ukraine by Germany at this time, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and ...

