Tesla drops prices of EVs in China, sees surge in sales

BEIJING, China: Data from China Merchants Bank International showed that in January, Tesla's retail sales surged in China after it ...

Even as banks reducing staff, some US banks are hiring

WASHINGTON D.C.: As the US economy is slowing, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America continued to hire workers, even after ...

Indonesia minister: BYD Group and Tesla to open plants

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Indonesian coordinating minister Luhut Pandjaitan has said that the government is finalizing agreements with China's automaker BYD and ...

Expect freight costs to drop due to low demand, says observers

DAVOS, Switzerland: In an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, DP World's chief ...

Siemens signs train deal in India worth $3.25 billion

NEW DELHI, India: Siemens has announced that it has signed the largest locomotive deal in its history, worth $3.25 billion, ...

Nasdaq stars as rally in U.S. stocks rolls on

NEW YORK, New York - The rally in U.S. stocks continued Friday, with the Nasdaq Composite leading the way. The ...

United States

Section
Golden Knights look to build on momentum vs. Coyotes

The Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights will begin a six-game road stretch on Sunday night when they face the Arizona ...

Winning streak over, Grizzlies aim to start new one in Phoenix

The Memphis Grizzlies will look to return to the win column on Sunday night when they continue their season-high five-game ...

Ten Killed in Mass Shooting in Los Angeles Area

Ten people were killed in a mass shooting in the city of Monterey Park, California, at a ballroom dance venue ...

Punjab: Drone with 5 kg heroin shot down near India-Pakistan border, two held

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], January 22 (ANI): Security forces on Sunday shot down a six-wing drone in Punjab's Amritsar near the ...

Flyers, Jets ready for fast turnaround after big wins

The Philadelphia Flyers will look for their 10th win in 13 games when they host the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday ...

European stock exchanges start off 2023 strongly

© Provided by Xinhua The consensus from Davos, according to media reports, is that the economic outlook for European economies ...

