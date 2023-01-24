Tue, 24 Jan 2023

Airbus appears to have changed design of A350 aircraft

PARIS, France: Airbus has changed the design of its A350 passenger jets amid a $2 billion dispute with Qatar Airways ...

Nasdaq climbs more than two percent as U.S. stocks take off again

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets began the week with a major rally Monday, picking up from a ...

In hopeful sign, US mortgage rates at lowest level since September

WASHINGTON D.C.: Data from the Mortgage Bankers Association released this week showed that the average interest rate on leading US ...

Taiwan Q4 GDP plunges to lowest in 13 years

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Highlighting its worst performance in 13 years, Taiwan's trade-dependent economy contracted in the fourth quarter, affected by declining ...

US December retail sales drop to lowest level in one year

WASHINGTON D.C.: In December, US retail sales recorded its largest drop in one year, due to lower purchases of motor ...

Inflation, interest rates blamed for falling manufacturing in New York

NEW YORK CITY, New York: In January, manufacturing in New York State sharply declined amidst declining orders and rising employment ...

Domestic markets open with gains for second day, tracking global cues

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI): The domestic markets on Tuesday opened with gains and continued with Monday rally, tracking ...

Bulls use balanced effort to turn back Hawks

DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points, Zach LaVine added 20 and Nikola Vucevic posted a double-double of 14 points and 17 ...

Clippers look to take 3-0 season-series edge on Lakers

Still searching for the success that would match the optimism they possessed heading into the season, the Los Angeles Lakers ...

4 Oath Keepers convicted of seditious conspiracy in Jan 6, 2021 Capitol riot

Washington [US], January 24 (ANI): Four members of the Oath Keepers far-right group were convicted of seditious conspiracy over the ...

Reviewing engagement with Taliban, says US on rights violations in Afghanistan

Washington [US], January 24 (ANI): The US on Monday said that it is reviewing its approach and engagement with the ...

Moreno family to keep Angels after exploring sale

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno has had a change of heart and announced Monday he is no longer interested ...

