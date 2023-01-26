Thu, 26 Jan 2023

Fog in Salt Lake City

As yearly output declines, experts say US manufacturing in recession

WASHINGTON D.C.: Based on a range of measurements, US manufacturing could have entered a recession in the fourth quarter of ...

US Wolfspeed to build $2.17 billion chip factory in Germany

FRANKFURT, Germany: German media has reported that American power chipmaker Wolfspeed Inc is planning to build a factory in Germany, ...

U.S. stocks struggle after trading ditch, Dow Jones however breaks into black

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in the United States were mixed on Tuesday after an interesting day which saw ...

Report sees $1.36 billion in spending during Thai Lunar New Year

BANGKOK, Thailand: Consumer spending in Thailand over the ongoing Lunar New Year period could increase 13.6 percent to $1.36 billion, ...

Airbus appears to have changed design of A350 aircraft

PARIS, France: Airbus has changed the design of its A350 passenger jets amid a $2 billion dispute with Qatar Airways ...

Nasdaq climbs more than two percent as U.S. stocks take off again

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets began the week with a major rally Monday, picking up from a ...

Semi Cinderella? Tommy Paul huge underdog vs. Novak Djokovic

Tommy Paul will be playing in his first career Grand Slam final on Friday at the Australian Open. The man ...

Hornets, Bulls out to unleash frustrations on each other

The Chicago Bulls and host Charlotte Hornets ought to be frustrated teams when they meet on Thursday night. But the ...

Armor Up: US, Germany Sending Top-End Tanks to Ukraine

Russian forces looking to go on a springtime offensive in Ukraine will be met by more Ukrainian armor and firepower, ...

Chicago shooting: Father of injured Indian student seeks government help to obtain reports of incident

Sangareddy (Telangana) [India], January 25 (ANI): A student from Telangana studying in Chicago was critically injured by some armed miscreants ...

Red Stars add midfielders Julia Bianchi, Cari Roccaro

The Chicago Red Stars added midfielders Julia Bianchi and Cari Roccaro to the roster on Wednesday. They signed Brazil's Bianchi ...

Timbers name Heather Davis new CEO

The Portland Timbers named Heather Davis their chief executive officer on Wednesday. Davis, whose local roots run four generations deep, ...

