As travel opens up, Thailand prepares for 5 million Chinese tourists

BANGKOK, Thailand: Following China's reopening and the end of its strict COVID-19 restrictions, businesses on Thailand's holiday island of Phuket ...

Recession fears fade as investors weigh into U.S. stocks

NEW YORK, New York - Recession fears faded on Wall Street Thursday as annualized 4th quarter GDP (gross domestic product) ...

Officials cautious as lower mortgage rates increases home buying

WASHINGTON D.C.: In December 2022, US existing home sales declined to a 12-year low, but lower mortgage rates raised cautious ...

South Korean exports fall 2.7% in first 20 days in January

SEOUL, South Korea: Korea Customs Service data released this week showed that South Korean exports for the first 20 days ...

Virginia expects 1,000 jobs as Amazon builds cloud computing center

SEATTLE, Washington: Amazon.com's cloud services division, Amazon Web Services (AWS), has announced that it will expand its data centers in ...

U.S. stocks faint after bull goes into hiding

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks crumbled on Wednesday as the extended rally on Wall Street came to an ...

United States

Section
Hornets double up Bulls in fourth quarter en route to win

Terry Rozier poured in 28 points and LaMelo Ball, who hadn't played in more than a week, scored five of ...

Hawks Talon GC take Glizzy first overall in 2K League draft

Hawks Talon GC selected shooting guard MarkDavid "Glizzy" Smith with the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA 2K League ...

Duquesne says food delivery during basketball game was prank

A fast-food delivery courtside during a college basketball game that looked accidental and went viral was intended to do exactly ...

All-Star Game to pit Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis; starters revealed

LeBron James has earned his 19th All-Star selection in 20 NBA seasons, tying Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most in league ...

Jimmy Kimmel's talk show now 20 years old! Host reminisces his first day at work

Washington [US], January 27 (ANI): The chances that 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' would still be on the air 20 years later, ...

Sam Ryder holds 3-shot lead through 36 at Farmers Insurance Open

Sam Ryder battled gusting winds on the South Course at Torrey Pines to shoot a 4-under-par 68 on Thursday and ...

