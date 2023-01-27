Hornets double up Bulls in fourth quarter en route to win

Terry Rozier poured in 28 points and LaMelo Ball, who hadn't played in more than a week, scored five of his 15 points during a key late-game stretch as the Charlotte Hornets beat the visiting Chicago Bulls 111-96 on Thursday night.

Rozier sank four of Charlotte's seven 3-pointers and helped the Hornets -- who outscored the Bulls in 34-17 in the fourth quarter -- snap a two-game skid. Mason Plumlee scored 21 points, aided by 9-for-9 shooting from the field, and grabbed 12 rebounds, Gordon Hayward had 17 points and reserve Mark Williams added 10 points on 5-for-5 shooting.

With efficient outings from Plumlee and Williams, those offset the Hornets' 7-for-32 shooting on 3-pointers. Chicago shot just 4-for-25 from 3-point range.

DeMar DeRozan's 28 points led the Bulls, who have dropped back-to-back games following a three-game winning streak. Zach LaVine had 18 points and nine rebounds, Patrick Williams posted 15 points in his hometown, and Nikola Vucevic (nine rebounds) and Ayo Dosunmu each had 12 points.

Ball was back after another injury that caused him to miss the previous three games. He pulled in 11 rebounds and delivered eight assists in a team-high 37 minutes.

Hayward, who sat out Tuesday night at Phoenix, finished with his highest point total in more than a month.

Seven of Charlotte's first 13 points of the fourth quarter came on free throws. The Hornets finished 26-for-31 from the foul line.

The Hornets led 89-88 when Ball made a free throw to begin a 8-0 burst for the Hornets. That rally included Ball's 3-point basket.

Rozier's 3-pointer for a 100-90 edge came before a pair of LaVine baskets, but Rozier scored again on a jumper before two Plumlee baskets helped the Hornets reach a comfortable advantage.

Chicago led 71-61 with less than six minutes to play in the third quarter, but the Hornets went on a 12-0 run.

The Bulls led 55-47 at halftime despite shooting only 4 of 15 on 3s.

Charlotte ended up with a 52-43 rebounding advantage.

--Field Level Media