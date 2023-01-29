Sun, 29 Jan 2023

Business

Walmart minimum wage to start at $14/hr, still below Costco, Target

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas: To attract and retain employees in a tight domestic labor market, Walmart has announced that it it will ...

Technology stocks in demand as U.S. markets move modestly higher

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks hesitatingly continued higher Friday, reflecting widespread gains, albeit modest ones, across the globe."We're ...

Artificial meat given first approval by US officials

NEW YORK CITY, New York: As early as this year, lab-grown meat could be served in some restaurants in the ...

As travel opens up, Thailand prepares for 5 million Chinese tourists

BANGKOK, Thailand: Following China's reopening and the end of its strict COVID-19 restrictions, businesses on Thailand's holiday island of Phuket ...

Recession fears fade as investors weigh into U.S. stocks

NEW YORK, New York - Recession fears faded on Wall Street Thursday as annualized 4th quarter GDP (gross domestic product) ...

Officials cautious as lower mortgage rates increases home buying

WASHINGTON D.C.: In December 2022, US existing home sales declined to a 12-year low, but lower mortgage rates raised cautious ...

United States

Report: NWSL preparing to add teams in Boston, SF, Utah

The National Women's Soccer League is in "advanced discussions" with potential ownership groups to bring new franchises to Boston, Utah ...

Healthy Hornets host surging Heat

If the Charlotte Hornets could just stay whole for an extended period, they might be onto something. The lineup could ...

Enjoying festive vibes, China's tourism boom returns

© Provided by Xinhua BEIJING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- It was freezing cold as the temperature was below minus 15 ...

Aryna Sabalenka powers to first Grand Slam win at Australian Open

Aryna Sabalenka came from a set down and capitalized on 17 aces and a late overpowering stroke to defeat Elena ...

Research explains how four-drug chemotherapy regimens treat metastatic pancreas cancer

Washington [US], January 28 (ANI): In Phase 3 clinical trial for metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, a four-drug chemotherapy treatment led ...

Study proposes profitable ways to repurpose industrial waste

Washington [US], January 28 (ANI): Scientists have taken the first step at estimating the best large-scale uses for food processing ...

Movie Review

And Life Goes On (Zendegi va digar hich)