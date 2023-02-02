Thu, 02 Feb 2023

Fair in Salt Lake City

China to allow return of Japanese tourists following retaliatory ban

TOKYO, Japan: In a statement posted on the website of the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo, Beijing announced that it will ...

Sellers hit U.S. dollar, greenback crumbles

NEW YORK, New York - The U.S. dollar crumbled on Thursday after first posting gains. The late afternoon sell off ...

Roller-coaster ride for U.S. stocks Wednesday, Nasdaq stars with 2% gain

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street dove into the red Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve Open Market Committee ...

Report says US consumer spending fell in December wh

WASHINGTON D.C.: In the latest indication that its interest rate hikes are slowing the US economy, the Federal Reserve's main ...

China says shipments of smartphones in 2022 falls to lowest in decade

BEIJING, China: As COVID-19 restrictions and a slowing economy curbed consumer demand in 2022, China's smartphone sales witnessed a record ...

To reach out to public, Japanese vending machines selling whale meat

TOKYO, Japan: After struggling for years to promote its products amid protests from conservationists, Japanese whaling company Kyodo Senpaku announced ...

Another Biden household searched for classified documents

WASHINGTON, DC - FBI agents on Wednesday searched for classified documents at U.S. President Joe Biden's vacation retreat in the ...

Interview: Volkswagen eyes more cooperation opportunities in China

© Provided by Xinhua CHANGCHUN, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- China is the most important market for Volkswagen, and the company ...

North Korea threatens nuke for nuke

Pyongyang issued a harsh rebuke to the US defense secretaryNorth Korea has promised a tit-for-tat response to any security threat ...

Jamaica Ready to Join International Force in Haiti

Kingston, Jamaica - Jamaica is ready to participate militarily in an international force in Haiti, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said, ...

Canada Moves to Take in 10,000 Uyghur Refugees

Ottawa, Canada - Canada's parliament on Wednesday unanimously passed a motion to take in 10,000 Uyghur refugees who fled China ...

North Korea Rejects Talks With US, Citing Hostile Policy

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - North Korea on Thursday ruled out the idea of dialogue with the United States, accusing Washington ...

Mirror (Zerkalo)