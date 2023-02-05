Sun, 05 Feb 2023

Haze in Salt Lake City

Seeking to stem losses, Intel to cut executive salaries

SANTA CLARA, California: One week after Intel forecasted lower-than-expected sales caused by a loss of market share to rivals and ...

Biden plan seeks to cut credit card fees, charges for apps

WASHINGTON D.C.: As part of a wider policy drive to increase competition in consumer markets, President Joe Biden has announced ...

As stocks and bonds suffer, Norway wealth fund sees record losses

OSLO, Norway: Ending a three-year run of profits as stock and bond prices were hit by rising inflation and Russia's ...

Historic unemployment low fails to deter profit-takers, Nasdaq sheds 194 points

NEW YORK, New York - Strong economic data failed to stem profit-taking on the major U.S. bourses on Friday, while ...

US concerned over rights at Mexico auto factory, seeks corrections

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US has again asked Mexico to investigate claims that workers at an auto parts facility of American ...

US Justice Dept. investigating Tesla claims on self-driving autos

WASHINGTON D.C.: Tesla confirmed this week that the US Justice Department has requested documents related to its Full Self-Driving and ...

Another Biden household searched for classified documents

WASHINGTON, DC - FBI agents on Wednesday searched for classified documents at U.S. President Joe Biden's vacation retreat in the ...

We must sow the seeds of fraternity across all peoples, religions, and beliefs: US President

WASHINGTON, DC, 4th February, 2023 (WAM) -- President of the United States Joe Biden has issued a statement urging the ...

Spirited Hornets, Magic look for success down the stretch

While the Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets haven't been overly successful, they sure tend to be feisty. Now, they'll face ...

Age-related fat may lead to less effective muscle function: Research

Boston [US], February 4 (ANI): A recent study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism links age-related abdominal ...

Surging Seton Hall looks to extend DePaul's skid

Seeing four players get called for their fourth foul within a span of 98 seconds was hardly an ideal scenario ...

Report: Vikings not permitted to interview Broncos DC

The Denver Broncos have not granted permission to the Minnesota Vikings to interview defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for the same ...

Cast a Dark Shadow