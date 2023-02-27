Hornets put rare win streak up against Pistons

Mon, 27 Feb 2023

News RELEASES

Business

In response to Canada law, Google weighs blocking some online news

MONTREAL, Canada: Google has said that it will trial blocking news content in Canada for some users, in preparation for ...

Mercedes, Google developing supercomputer for self-driving cars

SUNNYVALE, California: In an announcement at a software update day in Sunnyvale, California this week, Mercedes-Benz said it will work ...

Toyota agrees to union wage demand for large increase

TOKYO, Japan: As the Japanese government has stepped up calls for businesses to increase workers' pay, this week Toyota, the ...

Bill Gates purchases 3.76% of Heineken stock

SEATTLE, Washington: Despite previously saying that he was "not a big beer drinker," Bill Gates has bought a 3.76 percent ...

Iraq OKs using Chinese yuan for purchases as shortage of U.S. dollars grows

BAGHDAD, Iraq: To compensate for a foreign currency shortage in local markets, Iraq's central bank said the country could soon ...

Tech wreck on U.S. stock markets, Nasdaq Composite drops 195 points

NEW YORK, New York - Inflation fears re-emerged Friday, sending stock markets into a tailspin."This market has been pretty jittery ...

United States

New skin cancer drug by Moderna working towards expedited approval

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts: Moderna Inc's experimental personalized mRNA skin cancer vaccine, used in combination with Merck and Co Inc's drug Keytruda, ...

Global support for Ukraine not universal, Russia has its supporters too

In October 2022, about eight months after the war in Ukraine started, the University of Cambridge in the UK harmonized ...

Nearly 43 million Americans have federal student loan debt

The U.S. Supreme Court hears oral arguments next week in the two cases on student loan debt cancellation.Groups across the ...

Illinois law to demand paid leave for all workers

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois: Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said he will sign an expansive paid leave legislation which requires private employers to ...

Cities and states feeding off Colorado River need new water strategies, says expert

Despite Arizona and other Southwestern states experiencing a wetter winter, experts say the region is enduring the worst drought in ...

Hornets put rare win streak up against Pistons

The Charlotte Hornets qualify as one of the hottest teams in the NBA while on a four-game winning streak that ...

