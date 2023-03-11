Sat, 11 Mar 2023

U.S. stocks and dollar sold off after nonfarm payrolls report

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks and the U.S. dollar fell sharply Friday after the release of the February ...

In warning to China, Holland restricts semiconductor exports to China

AMSTERDAM, Holland: The government of Holland said it plans to further restrict exports of semiconductor technology to protect its national ...

Pratt & Whitney wins F-35 jet engines contract

EAST HARTFORD, Connecticut: Raytheon Technologies' Pratt and Whitney has announced that it was awarded a $5.2 billion contract to support ...

Nasdaq loses more than 2 percent as stocks take a dive

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks fell sharply on Thursday, ahead of Friday's nonfarm payrolls report. U.S. investors were dismayed ...

Calif. boycotts Walgreens; will not sell abortion pills throughout US

SACRAMENTO, California: After pharmacy chain Walgreens said it would not dispense abortion pills in some Republican-dominated states, California announced that ...

US recovery watched as factory orders declined in January

WASHINGTON D.C.: A report from the Commerce Department released this week indicated that due to a decline in civilian aircraft ...

Strong Storm Freddy Set to Hit Mozambique Again

MAPUTO, mozambique - Tropical Storm Freddy was on track to hit the coast of southern Africa again early Saturday, after ...

Blues, Blue Jackets meet with rebuilt rosters

The retooling St. Louis Blues and Columbus Blue Jackets are trying to get a head start on the 2023-24 season ...

China might arm up Russia's war to reshape global politics: Report

Beijing [China], March 11 (ANI): Russian success in Ukraine would align with China's goals of reshaping global politics and power ...

Golden Knights visit Hurricanes in clash of first-place teams

The Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes take a four-game winning streak into a key weekend back-to-back beginning with a Saturday night ...

Beijing to increase unification pressure on Taiwan, says US spy agencies

Washington [US], March 11 (ANI): As Chinese President Xi Jinping begins his third term, Beijing will continue to press Taiwan ...

US Lifts COVID Test Requirement for Chinese Travelers

washington - A requirement that travelers to the U.S. from China present a negative COVID-19 test before boarding their flights ...

