Mon, 13 Mar 2023

News RELEASES

Claiming patent infringements, US bans imports of Peloton, iFit

WASHINGTON D.C.: After a judge decided that they infringed upon Dish Network patents, the US International Trade Commission has banned ...

US businesses layoff 180,000 in Jan-Feb, highest since 2009

WASHINGTON D.C.: According to a report released this week by employment firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas, lay-offs by US companies ...

In first, US court sentences drug exec to jail for selling opioids

NEW YORK CITY, New York: In the first criminal opioid trafficking case against a drug wholesaler and its executives, Laurence ...

In move to leave Russia, Hyundai selling plant to Kazakh company

SEOUL, South Korea: South Korean media has reported that Hyundai Motor is in talks with a Kazakh company for the ...

Tesla hopes to introduce $25,000 electric car

AUSTIN, Texas: Similar to a promise he made in 2020, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said this week that the ...

Silicon Valley Bank collapses, FDIC swoops

WASHINGTON, DC - Global financial markets were stunned on Friday by the collapse of a large Californian-based bank, the second-biggest ...

NCAA Tournament: Midwest Region breakdown

This is the third time the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City has served as the Midwest Regional site. Expect a ...

Celtics regain footing with trip to Houston up next

Four losses in five games, combined with a monster winning streak authored by the Milwaukee Bucks, cost the Boston Celtics ...

Florida governor warns rivals there's new sheriff in town

Declaring victory over Disney, Ron DeSantis next vowed to take on the Democratic PartyFlorida Governor Ron DeSantis credited his policies ...

Britain's Sunak Boosts Defense Spending to Silence Critics

San Diego, California - Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will spend an extra 5 billion pounds ($6 billion) to replenish ammunition ...

UK's Sunak to Invite Biden to Northern Ireland Peace Anniversary

London - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will invite U.S. President Joe Biden to Northern Ireland in April to help ...

US: California storm leaves at least two dead, breaks levee

California [US], March 13 (ANI): A powerful and deadly storm in California forced thousands of people to evacuate and resulted ...

The Batman
Batman