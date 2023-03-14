Tue, 14 Mar 2023

Saudi Aramco reports profits of $161 billion in 2022, sets new record

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: Oil giant Saudi Aramco has announced 2022 earnings totaling $161 billion, the highest-ever annual profit by a ...

Kentucky program seeks to link suppliers with manufacturers

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky: Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has launched a program to connect businesses to supply chains, entitled, "Supply Kentucky," that ...

Wall Street reacts to second big bank failure

NEW YORK, New York - Sliding prices of bank shares kept buyers at bay on Wall Street Monday.The collapse of ...

Interest rates could be hiked again as US hiring jumps by 311,000 jobs

WASHINGTON D.C.: Adding pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates to curb inflation, in February 311,000 jobs were ...

Boeing begins deliveries of 787 Dreamliners after FAA suspension

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has given Boeing approval to continue delivering its wide-body 787 Dreamliner. Deliveries ...

Seeking development of new vaccines, Moderna to hire 2000 staff

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts: Moderna announced last week that it is preparing to hire some 2,000 employees in 2023 and open new ...

Don't trust the news media? That's good

Everyone seems to hate what they call "the media."Attacking journalism - even accurate and verified reporting - provides a quick ...

Ukraine Reports Deadly Russian Missile Strike on Kramatorsk

Ukrainian officials said Tuesday a Russian missile struck the city of Kramatorsk, killing at least one person and wounding three ...

West setting Asia up for years-long conflict Russia

Pushing alliances like AUKUS and NATO into the region will cause confrontation, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warnedThe West's expansion ...

North Korea launches two short-range ballistic missiles into Sea of Japan

Seoul [South Korea], March 14 (ANI): A day after the start of an important military exercise between South Korea and ...

China's sci-fi blockbuster wows audiences, boosted by sci-tech development

© Provided by Xinhua BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- More than 50 days into its release, China's sci-fi blockbuster "The ...

Survey: Lahore is Most Polluted City, Chad Worst Among Countries

New Delhi - Lahore in Pakistan jumped more than 10 places to become the city with the worst air in ...

