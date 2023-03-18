Sat, 18 Mar 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Salt Lake City Sun.

More Information
28
Fair in Salt Lake City

Business

Section
Tyson Foods to close Arkansas, Virginia plants, 1,700 to lose jobs

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas: Tyson Foods said it will close two US chicken plants and lay off some 1,700 employees on 12th ...

Facebook expected to fire 10,000 as media companies contract

MENLO PARK, California: As the tech industry prepares for a major economic downturn, Facebook-parent company Meta Platforms has announced that ...

Nasdaq Composite sharply higher at Thursday close

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied Thursday as the Swiss National Bank came to the rescue of Credit ...

Former Silicon Valley Bank customers streaming to large US banks

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Media reports indicate that after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, many customers have applied to move ...

New York ends $2 billion LaGuardia airport light-rail train project

NEW YORK CITY, New York: New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that after a study found the costs of ...

VW announces it will build battery cell plant in Canada

FRANKFURT, Germany: In an effort to localize its electric vehicle production chain in the region, Volkswagen has announced that it ...

United States

Section
Avs look to sweep road trip with win at Detroit

The Colorado Avalanche can finish off a productive road trip with a victory in Detroit on Saturday afternoon. The Avalanche ...

Report: Patriots signing ex-Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki

The New England Patriots agreed to a one-year deal with free agent tight end Mike Gesicki, ESPN reported Friday. After ...

US St. Patrick's Day Rites: Parades, Bagpipes, Clinking Pints

Oh, Danny boy, 'tis the time of year when Irish bagpipes will be calling in the concrete glens of New ...

Pakistani physicians seek US help to protect Imran

Washington [US], March 17 (ANI): More than 500 Pakistani physicians in the United States (US) have signed a letter for ...

Indian stocks close week in green; Focus now on US monetary policy next week

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Benchmark stock indices in India settled in the green on Friday, tracking positive cues ...

China's FDI inflow up 6.1 pct in first two months

© Provided by Xinhua BEIJING, March 17 (Xinhua) -- Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, ...

Movie Review

The Pirate Movie
Pirate Movie