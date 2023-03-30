Thu, 30 Mar 2023

Some EU countries not sold on law banning CO2-emitting cars by 2035

BRUSSELS, Belgium: The energy ministers of European Union member countries have approved a landmark law to end sales of new ...

Following self-exile, entrepreneur Jack Ma returns to China

BEIJING, China: After more than a year of self-imposed exile overseas, Alibaba founder Jack Ma has returned to China, allegedly ...

U.S. stocks rise sharply, Nasdaq Composite surges 210 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks and the dollar made solid gains on Wednesday as banking sector fears continued ...

Twitter: Parts of source code leaked online

NEW YORK CITY, New York: In a legal filing, Twitter announced that parts of its source code - the fundamental ...

New Jersey bank said to be first choice to buy Silicon Valley Bank

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Bloomberg News has reported that New Jersey-based Valley National Bancorp is bidding to purchase Silicon ...

Higher bond yields dent U.S. stock markets

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks lipped on Tuesday as bond yields rose in the aftermath of the easing ...

Officials confirm 25 dead in Mississippi tornadoes, dozens injured

ROLLING FORK, Mississippi: A powerful tornado has struck Mississippi, killing at least 25 people, injuring dozens, flattening entire blocks and ...

Pakistani Taliban Kill 4 Police Officers, Injure 6

Islamabad - Authorities in northwestern Pakistan said Thursday that a predawn militant assault on a police outpost and subsequent roadside ...

Several Feared Dead After US Army Helicopters Crash in Kentucky

The governor of Kentucky said on Thursday fatalities were expected after two U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a ...

IAF contingents returning from Cobra Warrior exercise in UK take off for India after Riyadh stopover

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], March 30 (ANI): Indian Air Force (IAF) contingents which participated in the month-long joint training exercises with ...

Top UN Court to Rule on US Seizure of Iranian Assets

The International Court of Justice is due to rule Thursday in a dispute between Iran and the United States about ...

H-1B and L-1 Visa Reform Act introduced in US Senate

Washington [US], March 30 (ANI): US Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Senator Chuck ...

