China's 'Belt and Road' program has cost $240 billion, says study

NEW YORK CITY, New York: A study published this week reported that China spent $240 billion between 2008 and 2021 ...

Techs lead American stock markets higher

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks posted a decent rally on Thursday with all the major indices making good ...

Brain implant company Neuralink weighs human trials

FREMONT, California: Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain implant company, has approached the Barrow Neurological Institute, one of the largest US neurosurgery ...

Some EU countries not sold on law banning CO2-emitting cars by 2035

BRUSSELS, Belgium: The energy ministers of European Union member countries have approved a landmark law to end sales of new ...

Following self-exile, entrepreneur Jack Ma returns to China

BEIJING, China: After more than a year of self-imposed exile overseas, Alibaba founder Jack Ma has returned to China, allegedly ...

U.S. stocks rise sharply, Nasdaq Composite surges 210 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks and the dollar made solid gains on Wednesday as banking sector fears continued ...

Former President Trump to face criminal charges

NEW YORK, New York - A Manhattan grand jury has indicted Former U.S. President Donald Trump for his role in ...

Officials confirm 25 dead in Mississippi tornadoes, dozens injured

ROLLING FORK, Mississippi: A powerful tornado has struck Mississippi, killing at least 25 people, injuring dozens, flattening entire blocks and ...

US Grand jury indicts Donald Trump

The former president is ?expected to surrender to authorities? next week, according to media reportsFormer President Donald Trump was indicted ...

Kevin Durant looks to regain footing as Suns host Nuggets

Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams isn't concerned about Kevin Durant's readiness for the upcoming postseason. Williams knows it's only a ...

Padres look to rebound in Game 2 vs. Rockies

The San Diego Padres won 89 games in 2022. But they struggled throughout the season against the Colorado Rockies, who ...

SW China's Chongqing to have nearly 100,000 technology enterprises in 2027

© Provided by Xinhua CHONGQING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality will boost the number of technology firms ...

The Island of Dr. Moreau
