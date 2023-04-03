Mon, 03 Apr 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Salt Lake City Sun.

More Information
41
Cloudy in Salt Lake City

Business

Section
After closing self-driving unit, Ford no longer seeks US approval

In a letter made public this week, Ford withdrew a petition for US regulatory approval to manufacture some 2,500 self-driving ...

As supply chain problems ease, UK assembles 13.1% more autos

LONDON, England: As supply chain disruptions eased and output picked up in domestic and overseas markets, British car production rose ...

Germans pull money from foreign banks, fears financial crisis

BERLIN, Germany: Reuters has reported that despite potentially higher interest rates, Germans are placing fewer deposits abroad, due to fears ...

To prevent embargoes, US and Japan agree on access to battery minerals

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US and Japan have signed a trade memo on electric vehicle (EV) battery minerals.US Trade Representative Katherine ...

US cities suing Hyundai, Kia over lack of anti-theft devices

ST LOUIS, Missouri: The latest in a number of US cities to take action, St. Louis, Missouri, said this week ...

Bank of Ireland interest rate up 0.5% following Europe rate increases

DUBLIN, Ireland: Bank of Ireland has announced that it has raised fixed mortgage rates following a cumulative 3.5 percent rate ...

United States

Section
In aftermath of war in Iraq, perpetrators still not held accountable

In Warsaw last February, President Joe Biden condemned the lawless Russian invasion of Ukraine: "The idea that over 100,000 forces ...

Former President Trump to face criminal charges

NEW YORK, New York - A Manhattan grand jury has indicted Former U.S. President Donald Trump for his role in ...

NHL roundup: Bruins top Blues, reach historic 60-win mark

Charlie Coyle scored the only goal in the shootout and the Boston Bruins became the fourth NHL team to win ...

NBA roundup: Knicks get by Wizards, clinch playoff berth

Quentin Grimes and Jalen Brunson scored 27 points apiece to lead a balanced scoring attack Sunday night for the New ...

Daniil Medvedev downs Jannik Sinner to win maiden Miami Open title

Miami [US], April 3 (ANI): Daniil Medvedev continued his blistering form to claim his maiden Miami Open title with a ...

Nuggets narrowly hold off Warriors, close in on No. 1 seed

Michael Porter Jr. had 29 points and 11 rebounds, Jamal Murray scored 26 points and the host Denver Nuggets beat ...

Movie Review

Passengers