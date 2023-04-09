Sun, 09 Apr 2023

Angered over management, Barclays shareholders asked to reject bonuses

LONDON, England: Due to long-term bonuses awarded to a former finance chief who sold billions of pounds of securities in ...

Looking to future competition, FedEx combining its delivery businesses

MEMPHIS, Tennessee: FedEx Corp has said that in an effort to cut costs and compete with United Parcel Service and ...

New US rules to cut EV credits from $7,500 to $3,750 on most models

DETROIT, Michigan: Ford and Chrysler-parent Stellantis have said that after new US Treasury rules take effect on 18th April, most ...

Meta says its new AI can identify objects within pictures

MENLO PARK, California: Facebook-owner Meta has released an artificial intelligence model, the Segment Anything Model (SAM), which can identify individual ...

US reports job openings fall, officials hopeful about rate increases

WASHINGTON D.C.: In welcome news for the Federal Reserve Bank, which is considering whether to halt its cycle of interest ...

US Army says Lockheed to receive $4.5 billion missile contract

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Army has awarded Lockheed Martin Corp a multi-year production contract for Joint-Air-to-Ground Missiles, and HELLFIRE missiles ...

FURIA, paiN pick up wins, advance to first-place match

FURIA Esports and paiN Gaming won their third-round high matches on Saturday to advance to the first-place match at the ...

Zach Davies to miss 'weeks' after oblique injury, manager says

Arizona Diamondbacks Zach Davies will miss "weeks," his manager said, after the right-hander departed Saturday night's game against the Los ...

Omani Mediators in Yemen to Discuss New Truce

Sanaa, Yemen - Omani mediators arrived in Yemen on Saturday to discuss a new truce between the Iran-backed Houthi rebels ...

Confusion, Alarm Follow Competing US Abortion Pill Rulings

Emma Hernandez is defiant even if she fears what may come in the latest stage of the nation's fight over ...

California Seeks Federal Help for Salmon Fishers Facing Ban

san diego, california - California officials want federal disaster aid for the state's salmon fishing industry, they said Friday following ...

Taiwan Threat From China Serious: House GOP Chairman

The chairman of the House Select Committee on China said Saturday the U.S. must take seriously the threat posed to ...

Atomic Blonde