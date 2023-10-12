Thu, 12 Oct 2023

Georgia's gas, diesel taxes rollback extended for another month

ATLANTA, Georgia: In an executive order, Governor Brian Kemp of Georgia extended the state's gasoline and diesel tax suspension for ...

Tech stocks lead late charge on American stock markets

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks traded in a tight range Wednesday ahead of the September CPI report which ...

US Drugstores hampered by staff and product shortages

SACRAMENTO, California: As they start their busiest time of year as customers are dealing with colds and flu, many pharmacies, ...

OpenAI looking to manufacture own AI chips, eyeing acquisitions

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Reuters reported that ChatGPT developer OpenAI plans to manufacture its own artificial intelligence (AI) chips and is ...

British Airways in talks with Airbus, Boeing for widebody orders

LONDON, UK: Bloomberg News reported this week that British Airways owner IAG is in talks with Boeing and Airbus for ...

Wall Street revels as U.S. Treasuries rebound

NEW YORK, New York - Bond prices surged on Tuesday as safe-haven investors swamped the Treasury market yields fell sharply, ...

UK, France, U.S. defend Israel, Arab nations back Palestinians

With both sides targeting civilians, the world is confronting yet another deadly confrontation between Israelis and Palestinians.While the West and ...

Cardinals' run game in flux entering matchup with Rams

(Photo credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports) Two division rivals that won a total of nine games in 2022 play the ...

Arrest warrant, criminal summons issued for Hornets F Miles Bridges

(Photo credit: Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK) An unserved arrest warrant and a ...

11 UN staff, 30 students at UN schools killed in Gaza": UN spokesperson

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 12 (ANI): At least 11 United Nations staff and personnel, as well as 30 students at ...

Bruins spoil Connor Bedard's first NHL goal, rally past Blackhawks

(Photo credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports) Blackhawks rookie sensation Connor Bedard scored his first career NHL goal in the first ...

Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.1776 against USD Thursday

© Provided by Xinhua BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- The central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the ...

