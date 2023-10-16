Mon, 16 Oct 2023

Disneyland, Disney World raise some ticket prices by up to 10%

BURBANK, California: After the entertainment giant announced a spending plan for its parks business, this week, Walt Disney said it ...

U.S. producer price index rose 0.5 percent in September

WASHINGTON D.C.: Amid higher costs for energy products and food, U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in September, but ...

Exxon to acquire rival Pioneer for $60 billion in all-stock deal

HOUSTON, Texas: In an all-stock deal valued at US$59.5 billion, Exxon Mobil will buy U.S. rival Pioneer Natural Resources. The ...

IMF cuts growth projections for China, eurozone, and world economy

MARRAKECH, Morocco: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised its growth projections, highlighting challenges facing the global economy, including uncertainties ...

We cannot meet all offshore debt payments, says Chinese developer

BEIJING, China: About to join the list of Chinese developers that have defaulted, Country Garden said this week that it ...

Beijing Hyundai ready to take 30% less for China auto plant

BEIJING, China: After putting up its auto plant in China's southwestern city of Chongqing for sale in August, Beijing Hyundai ...

Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat aims to continue hot start vs. Jackets

(Photo credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports) Alex DeBrincat has delivered a much-needed scoring punch in his first two games with ...

Commanders OT Charles Leno Jr. out after wife's miscarriage

(Photo credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports) Washington Commanders starting left tackle Charles Leno Jr. will not play against the host ...

Phillies' NLCS recipe for success: Keep running D-backs off base

(Photo credit: Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK) Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson was quick with an answer when ...

Report: Season-ending surgery possible for Colts' Anthony Richardson

(Photo credit: Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK) Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is considering shoulder surgery that would end ...

WTA roundup: Jessica Pegula takes title in South Korea

(Photo credit: Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK) Top seed Jessica Pegula topped Yue Yuan of China 6-2, ...

How the 'laws of war' apply to the conflict between Israel and Hamas

The killing of Israeli civilians by Hamas and retaliatory airstrikes on the densely populated Gaza Strip by Israel raises numerous ...

