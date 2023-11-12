Sun, 12 Nov 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Salt Lake City Sun.

More Information
46
Mostly Cloudy in Salt Lake City

Business

Section
General Motors to cease production of Cruise Origin van

DETROIT, Michigan: Just days after Cruise, the driverless car unit of General Motors (GM), announced that it was postponing all ...

Grocery inflation in UK down to single digits first time this year

LONDON, UK: The United Kingdom's grocery inflation has dipped below 10 percent for the first time since July 2022, according ...

U.S. stocks rebound, Nasdaq Composite forges ahead nearly 2 percent

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were back in demand on Friday recouping most of Thursday's losses as Treasury ...

Indonesian economy slows to its weakest in two years, spending softens

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Despite showing a strong third-quarter growth, Indonesia's economy slowed more than expected to its weakest in two years ...

Customer complaints force Tyson Foods to recall Dino Chicken Nuggets

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas: Over the weekend, U.S. food company Tyson Foods said that after some customers found small, pliable metal pieces ...

U.S. stocks decline in across-the-board declines, dollar gains

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were broadly lower at the close Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair ...

United States

Section
Professor of Holocaust and genocide studies opens up on Gaza

Israeli military operations have created an untenable humanitarian crisis, which will only worsen over time. But are Israel's actions - ...

Knicks look to extend winning streak in clash vs. Hornets

(Photo credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports) The first three-day break of the season for the New York Knicks arrived just ...

Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State aim to subdue Idaho State

(Photo credit: Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK) Iowa State continues to click in the early season thanks to ...

Former NFL CB D.J. Hayden among 6 dead in car accident

(Photo credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports) Former NFL cornerback D.J. Hayden was among six people killed in Houston early Saturday ...

No Ukrainian victory in sight EU's Borrell

The bloc should brace itself for a ?longer conflict? between Moscow and Kiev, its top diplomat saysThere is no victory ...

Virginia RB Perris Jones undergoes spinal surgery

(Photo credit: Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK) Virginia running back Perris Jones is recovering from spinal surgery performed ...

Movie Review

Halloween (2018)