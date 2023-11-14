Tue, 14 Nov 2023

Dow gains but other major U.S. stock indices lag ahead of CPI

NEW YORK, New York - The Dow Jones index advanced on Monday, however other U.S. stock market indices lagged.Investors were ...

China's Nio considering partnerships in North American EV market

DETROIT, Michigan: During the Reuters Events Automotive USA 2023 conference last week, Ganesh Iyer, chief executive officer of Nio USA, ...

Amid illnesses, Coca Cola withdraws two soft drinks in Croatia

ZAGREB, Croatia: After authorities began investigating cases of illness suspected to have been caused by its beverages, this week, Coca ...

30-year fixed-rate mortgage drops the most to 16-month low

WASHINGTON D.C.: Amid a rally in the Treasury market that drove down the benchmark yields used to set home loan ...

Taiwan, UK sign 'Enhanced Trade Partnership'

TAIPEI, Taiwan: As part of Taipei efforts to further boost its case to join a major pan-Pacific free trade pact ...

To curb reliance on China, GM, Stellantis invest in EV magnet startup

DETROIT, Michigan: As part of a plan to develop electric vehicle (EV) magnets without rare earths, as the auto sector ...

Professor of Holocaust and genocide studies opens up on Gaza

Israeli military operations have created an untenable humanitarian crisis, which will only worsen over time. But are Israel's actions - ...

Heat aim to build momentum at struggling Hornets

(Photo credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports) The Miami Heat have shown the ability to overcome tough situations and win games; ...

US Government Again Faces Funding Impasse

Washington - The U.S. government is once again facing a looming partial shutdown, which could occur at Friday midnight if ...

Former Miami G Haley Cavinder unretires, joins TCU

(Photo credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports) Former Miami guard Haley Cavinder announced Monday she is unretiring and transferring to TCU. ...

Las Vegas GP expected to 'shatter' F1 betting records

(Photo credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports) Saturday night's inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix continues to serve as a lightning rod ...

Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson resigns

(Photo credit: Alex Gould/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK) Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson resigned effective immediately on Monday. ...

