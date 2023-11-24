Fri, 24 Nov 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Salt Lake City Sun.

More Information
39
Mostly Cloudy in Salt Lake City

Business

Section
We have capacity to meet holiday demand: USPS, FedEx, UPS

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Postal Service (USPS), FedEx, United Parcel Service (UPS), and other delivery companies said they can meet ...

Crop damage in India, Thailand, El Nino, force global sugar price rise

NEW YORK: Mainly due to lower global supplies after unusually dry weather damaged crops in India and Thailand, the world's ...

Nasdaq Composite climbs 68 points as U.S. stocks rally

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets swept higher on Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, amidst falling U.S. ...

PepsiCo sued by New York over plastics that 'pollute, hurt health

NEW YORK: This week, New York State sued beverage and snack food giant PepsiCo for polluting the environment and endangering ...

With new distribution strategy, Fisker delivers over 100 cars daily

MANHATTAN BEACH, California: This week, electric vehicle (EV) maker Fisker said that its new distribution strategy, aimed at clearing a ...

Obesity drug maker Lilly plans $2.5 billion plant in Germany

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana: This week, U.S. drug maker Eli Lilly said it would build its first plant in Germany in the ...

United States

Section
World leaders silent as butchery in Gaza rolls on

GENEVA, Switzerland - Western leaders headed by U.S. President Joe Biden, and including the prime ministers of the UK, Canada ...

Bruins out to burn 'bright' in matchup with Red Wings

(Photo credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports) The NHL-leading Boston Bruins return to work following the Thanksgiving holiday when they host ...

Magic host Celtics as win streak gets another major test

(Photo credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports) Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said his team is starting to believe it can ...

The potential of psychedelics to heal our racial traumas

Clinical psychologist and professor Monnica Williams is on a mission to bring psychedelics to therapists' offices to help people heal ...

Israel-Hamas Truce, Release of Hostages and Prisoners to Start Friday

A truce between Israel and Hamas will begin Friday at 05:00 GMT, with the first group of hostages set to ...

No Indication of Terrorism in Fiery Crash at US-Canada Bridge

U.S. officials said there was no indication of a link to terrorism from a car crash Wednesday at a checkpoint ...

Movie Review

Letter From an Unknown Woman