Tue, 28 Nov 2023

U.S. stocks weaken as traders return after Thanksgiving

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks closed marginally lower as traders returned to their desks Monday following the Thanksgiving ...

Warren Buffett gives away Berkshire stocks worth $866 million

OMAHA, Nebraska: On November 21, Warren Buffett announced a donation of Berkshire Hathaway stocks worth some US$866 million to four ...

Hawaii looks to streamline travel process for Japanese visitors

HONOLULU, Hawaii: The islands' leaders are working on streamlining the travel process for Japanese tourists, making it more convenient for ...

Thanksgiving weekend seeing busy roads and crowded airports

WASHINGTON D.C.: After the COVID-19 pandemic almost ended the tradition of visiting friends and family over the long holiday weekend, ...

GM's Cruise to re-launch driverless robotaxis

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Just weeks after California banned its self-driving vehicles from public roads after an accident last month, Cruise, ...

Employees should speak up about inappropriate behavior: Citigroup

NEW YORK: In a memo sent on November 21, which referenced a recently filed lawsuit, Andy Morton, Citigroup's global head ...

Knicks visit Hornets, aim for a better start

(Photo credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports) The New York Knicks couldn't complete a second straight comeback from a second-half, double-digit ...

Jaguars LT Cam Robinson lands on IR with knee injury

(Photo credit: Corey Perrine / USA TODAY NETWORK) Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson was placed on injured reserve and ...

Busy Hawks, Cavaliers aim to find energy

(Photo credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports) Each playing their third game in four days, the Atlanta Hawks and Cavaliers meet ...

Suspect in Vermont Shooting of Palestinians Pleads Not Guilty

A man in the U.S. state of Vermont has pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted second-degree murder in ...

Delyan Peevski: The Rebranding Of A Controversial Bulgarian Oligarch

SOFIA -- In 2013, oligarch Delyan Peevski's appointment as head of Bulgaria's counterintelligence agency sparked mass protests over fears that ...

US, Partners Announce Task Force to Counter Flow of Money to Hamas

WASHINGTON - The U.S. said Monday that after Hamas' assault on Israel last month, it and several allied nations established ...

Clueless