Wed, 29 Nov 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Salt Lake City Sun.

More Information
40
Fair in Salt Lake City

Business

Section
U.S. stocks close higher after volatile day, dollar dives

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks closed in positive territory despite a volatile day Tuesday. Spending much time in ...

Salmonella cases force recall of more cantaloupe brands by FDA

WASHINGTON D.C.: On November 24, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recalled three more brands of whole and pre-cut ...

EV sales in US up 9%, still below many countries

DETROIT, Michigan: US electric vehicle (EV) sales are expected to reach a record of 9% of all passenger vehicles this ...

U.S. stocks weaken as traders return after Thanksgiving

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks closed marginally lower as traders returned to their desks Monday following the Thanksgiving ...

Warren Buffett gives away Berkshire stocks worth $866 million

OMAHA, Nebraska: On November 21, Warren Buffett announced a donation of Berkshire Hathaway stocks worth some US$866 million to four ...

Hawaii looks to streamline travel process for Japanese visitors

HONOLULU, Hawaii: The islands' leaders are working on streamlining the travel process for Japanese tourists, making it more convenient for ...

United States

Section
State troopers rescue escaped bull wandering on Phoenix freeway

Phoenix, Arizona: On November 24, Arizona state troopers said an escaped bull was seen wandering on a Phoenix freeway, but ...

Rangers expect good news heading into game against Red Wings

(Photo credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports) Coming off their worst performance of a stellar opening 20 games, the New York ...

Blue Jackets improving ahead of clash with Canadiens

(Photo credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports) Playing some of their best hockey of the season, the Columbus Blue Jackets will ...

Stoltenberg 'Confident' of Continued US Support for Ukraine

U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday he is confident the United States will continue to provide ...

Georgia, Michigan, Washington, Florida State lead CFP rankings

(Photo credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK) Georgia remained No. 1 and Michigan, Washington and Florida State moved ...

Network Calls on State Department to Help Jailed American Journalist

washington - The head of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty is calling on the U.S. government to do more to help ...

Movie Review

Outlaw King