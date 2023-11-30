Thu, 30 Nov 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Salt Lake City Sun.

More Information
32
Mist in Salt Lake City

Business

Section
China pledges to deepen bilateral trade relations with Vietnam

BEIJING, China: The country's commerce ministry said that during a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Ho ...

U.S. stocks advance as U.S. Treasury yields retreat

NEW YORK, New York - Retreating bond yields and a higher-then-expected GDP reading for the third quarter boosted U.S. stocks ...

Biden invokes Cold War-era law to boost medical supplies' production

WASHINGTON D.C.: President Joe Biden invoked a Cold War-era act this week to boost investment in U.S. manufacturing of medicines ...

Tesla ready to invest up to $2 billion in Indian factory

NEW DELHI, India: On November 24, the Economic Times (ET) reported that Tesla is ready to invest up to $2 ...

U.S. stocks close higher after volatile day, dollar dives

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks closed in positive territory despite a volatile day Tuesday. Spending much time in ...

Salmonella cases force recall of more cantaloupe brands by FDA

WASHINGTON D.C.: On November 24, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recalled three more brands of whole and pre-cut ...

United States

Section
State troopers rescue escaped bull wandering on Phoenix freeway

Phoenix, Arizona: On November 24, Arizona state troopers said an escaped bull was seen wandering on a Phoenix freeway, but ...

Kim's Sister Rejects US Offer of Dialogue with North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea - The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday dismissed U.S. calls for ...

Blackhawks face Red Wings, seeking first win streak

(Photo credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports) The Chicago Blackhawks haven't been able to put two victories together this season. They ...

No. 2 Michigan set to face No. 16 Iowa for Big Ten title

(Photo credit: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK) A third consecutive victory over arch-rival Ohio State put undefeated ...

China, Germany fast-track win-win alliance in NEV sector

© Provided by Xinhua SHENZHEN, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- Stefan Schweitzer, a German official, lauded recently China's automotive industry, specifically ...

Charlie Lindgren, Capitals end Kings' winning streak

(Photo credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports) Charlie Lindgren made 37 saves, including 14 in the third period, to help the ...

Movie Review

T2 Trainspotting