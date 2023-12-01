Fri, 01 Dec 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Salt Lake City Sun.

More Information
32
Cloudy in Salt Lake City

Business

Section
Tech stocks slide while Dow Jones hits high for 2023

NEW YORK, New York - The Dow Jones index was the standout on U.S. financial markets on Thursday with a ...

US shoppers spend $38 billion online during Thanksgiving weekend

WASHINGTON D.C.: Despite the ongoing economic uncertainty, major discounts during the Thanksgiving weekend enticed U.S. shoppers, who spent some US$38 ...

Thailand will downgrade growth forecast for 2023 to 2.7 percent

BANGKOK, Thailand: This week, Thailand's Deputy Finance Minister Krisada Chinavicharana said after a weaker-than-expected third quarter, the country will downgrade ...

China pledges to deepen bilateral trade relations with Vietnam

BEIJING, China: The country's commerce ministry said that during a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Ho ...

U.S. stocks advance as U.S. Treasury yields retreat

NEW YORK, New York - Retreating bond yields and a higher-then-expected GDP reading for the third quarter boosted U.S. stocks ...

Biden invokes Cold War-era law to boost medical supplies' production

WASHINGTON D.C.: President Joe Biden invoked a Cold War-era act this week to boost investment in U.S. manufacturing of medicines ...

United States

Section
Hockey players making waves on social media

This campaign explores ice hockey players' influence and popularity beyond their National Hockey League (NHL) careers. The goal was to ...

State troopers rescue escaped bull wandering on Phoenix freeway

Phoenix, Arizona: On November 24, Arizona state troopers said an escaped bull was seen wandering on a Phoenix freeway, but ...

Robby Fabbri, J.T. Compher lead Red Wings past Blackhawks

(Photo credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports) Robby Fabbri and J.T. Compher scored two goals apiece as the Detroit Red Wings ...

Canucks acquire D Nikita Zadorov from Flames

(Photo credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports) The Calgary Flames dealt defenseman Nikita Zadorov to the division rival Vancouver Canucks on ...

Dominica withdraw from hosting ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Dominica will not host any games of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in ...

Iowa State tries to regain footing vs. 1-5 DePaul

(Photo credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports) Perhaps a matchup with struggling DePaul will help Iowa State get back on ...

Movie Review

Blade Runner 2049