Robby Fabbri, J.T. Compher lead Red Wings past Blackhawks

(Photo credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports)

Robby Fabbri and J.T. Compher scored two goals apiece as the Detroit Red Wings defeated the visiting Chicago Blackhawks 5-1 on Thursday night.

Fabbri has scored five goals in the last five games. Ben Chiarot also scored for the Red Wings, who have won four of their last five games. Lucas Raymond and Jake Walman contributed two assists apiece and Alex Lyon made 34 saves.

Lucas Reichel scored Chicago's lone goal. Petr Mrazek was credited with 24 saves for the Blackhawks.

Detroit overcame 18 penalty minutes in part by blocking 15 shots.

The Red Wings converted on two of their four power play opportunities.

Red Wings team captain Dylan Larkin missed his second straight game due to undisclosed reasons.

The Wings scored a short-handed goal just 2:29 into the contest. Andrew Copp brought the puck into the Chicago zone and passed it to Compher, who beat Mrazek on the short side. Walman had the second assist.

Reichel scored during the same power play to tie it. He converted in front with Connor Bedard and Kevin Korchinski picking up the assists. Jonatan Berggen was in the penalty box for holding.

Detroit regained the lead on Fabbri's first goal of the contest. He came up the right boards, moved around a defender and backhanded the puck past Mrazek at 8:42 of the period. Walman collected another assist.

Chiarot scored five minutes in the second period, jamming in a rebound of an Alex DeBrincat shot. Raymond collected the second assist.

Compher's second goal of the game came with 47 seconds left on a power play. With Reichel in the penalty box for hooking. Compher tipped in a David Perron shot to make it 4-1. Raymond had the other assist.

With Isaak Phillips serving a double minor for high sticking, Fabbri delivered again. He scored on a rebound of a Daniel Sprong shot midway through the third period. Moritz Seider collected the other assist.

--Field Level Media