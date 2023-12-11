Mon, 11 Dec 2023

Business

Hollywood strike ends after actors' union ratifies three-year contract

LOS ANGELES, California: This week, members of the SAG-AFTRA actors union approved a three-year contract with major studios, formally ending ...

$6.1 billion for Las Vegas, California high-speed rail projects

LAS VEGAS, Nevada: The U.S. Transportation Department has allocated US$3 billion for a $12 billion Las Vegas to Southern California ...

US gas prices at 11-month low

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. gasoline prices could fall below US$3 a gallon for the first time since 2021 and are currently ...

Bank failures compel US regulators to increase scrutiny of lenders

WASHINGTON D.C.: To fix issues that could lead to further bank failures in the U.S., such as the collapse of ...

Boeing delivers 46 narrowbody 737s in November

ARLINGTON, Virginia: This week, Reuters reported that Boeing delivered 46 narrowbody 737s jets in November. The total brings the U.S. ...

U.S. stock markets and dollar jump on employment report

NEW YORK, New York - A positive employment report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicating a fall in ...

United States

Deebo Samuel sparks 49ers to win over Seahawks

(Photo credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports) Deebo Samuel made a 54-yard touchdown reception and also rushed for a score as ...

Islanders carry momentum into clash with Maple Leafs

(Photo credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports) Mathew Barzal had a good idea of how the Los Angeles Kings felt during ...

New Argentine president warns of worse times ahead

Javier Milei has lamented that tough austerity measures will be needed to help tame inflation and tackle debt and currency ...

Death of Last Surviving Alaskan Taken in WWII Rekindles Memories

Anchorage, Alaska - Gregory Golodoff spent most of his years on a quiet Alaska island, living an ordinary life, managing ...

Guyana Agrees to Talks With Venezuela Over Territorial Dispute

Georgetown, Guyana - The government of Guyana, under pressure from neighboring Brazil and a Caribbean trading bloc, agreed Sunday to ...

Report: World Series ring collector Will Smith to sign with Royals

(Photo credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports) Veteran left-handed reliever Will Smith is finalizing a one-year, $5 million deal with the ...

