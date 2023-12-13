Wed, 13 Dec 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Salt Lake City Sun.

More Information
36
Mostly Cloudy in Salt Lake City

Business

Section
Automakers race to make affordable cars to beat cheap Chinese EVs

LONDON/DETROIT (UK/U.S.): The proliferation of low-cost Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) has put traditional automakers under immense pressure to accelerate their ...

France, Germany agree on most EU fiscal rules, differ on investment

PARIS, France: This week, French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said that France and Germany agree on most proposed changes ...

To boost tourism, Indonesia looking to waive visas for 20 countries

JAKARTA, Indonesia: This week, Indonesia's tourism minister Sandiaga Uno said the country is considering granting visa-free entry to nationals of ...

U.S. stocks higher ahead of CPI, PPI, and Fed rate decision

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets racked up more Christmas Season gains on Monday with industrial indices reaching ...

Boeing on cusp of deal to deliver 80 Dreamliners to Thai Airways

ARLINGTON, Virginia: After pulling ahead of Airbus in closely monitored fleet renewal discussions, Boeing is nearing a deal to sell ...

Japan, Britain, Italy plans body dedicated to developing jet fighter

TOKYO, Japan: Japan, Britain, and Italy are set to establish a new collaborative organization and industry group dedicated to developing ...

United States

Section
Bipartisan bill aims to ensure AM radio Is kept in all vehicles

The passage of a bipartisan, bicameral bill in the U.S. Congress would be very beneficial to people in rural parts ...

Local community news becoming a rarity in U.S. regions

Alabama's local news landscape is experiencing a severe divide, leaving rural communities at a significant disadvantage.The latest State of Local ...

Students in Oregon missing high number of school days

Oregon kids are missing a lot of school, and it could have consequences beyond their education. Nearly 40 percent of ...

Russia lost 87 per cent of active-duty troops since Ukraine war: Report

Moscow [Russia], December 13 (ANI): Russia lost 87 per cent of the total number of active duty ground troops it ...

Israel losing global support due to "indiscriminate bombing" in Gaza: US President Biden

Washington, DC [US], December 13 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that Israel is losing global support due ...

Despite Nikola Jokic's ejection, Nuggets beat Bulls

(Photo credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports) Reggie Jackson scored 25 points and Michael Porter Jr. added 17 to lift the ...

Movie Review

Beauty and the Beast (2017)